10328 SAGER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Gorgeous hardwood floors in MB. Quality Custom Built-Ins on each side of the gas fireplace. Balcony off of the Living Room. Open Kitchen with top of the line wood cabinets, granite counters, ceramic/stone backsplash, ceramic tile floor . Master Bedroom has 1 closet (1 is a walk-in). Master Bathroom with ceramic tile has a separate soaking tub . Separate Laundry Room.Indoor Garage parking . Extra storage unit ,2 Workout rooms,walking distance to a shopping center ....