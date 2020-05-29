All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:44 AM

10328 SAGER AVENUE

10328 Sager Avenue · (703) 636-7300
Location

10328 Sager Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Gorgeous hardwood floors in MB. Quality Custom Built-Ins on each side of the gas fireplace. Balcony off of the Living Room. Open Kitchen with top of the line wood cabinets, granite counters, ceramic/stone backsplash, ceramic tile floor . Master Bedroom has 1 closet (1 is a walk-in). Master Bathroom with ceramic tile has a separate soaking tub . Separate Laundry Room.Indoor Garage parking . Extra storage unit ,2 Workout rooms,walking distance to a shopping center ....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 SAGER AVENUE have any available units?
10328 SAGER AVENUE has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10328 SAGER AVENUE have?
Some of 10328 SAGER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 SAGER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10328 SAGER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 SAGER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10328 SAGER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10328 SAGER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10328 SAGER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 10328 SAGER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10328 SAGER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 SAGER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10328 SAGER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10328 SAGER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10328 SAGER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 SAGER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 SAGER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10328 SAGER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10328 SAGER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
