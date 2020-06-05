All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10324 FOREST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10324 FOREST AVENUE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

10324 FOREST AVENUE

10324 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10324 Forest Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Spacious, light-filled, well maintained split-level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Fully renovated with new kitchen, SS appliances, bathrooms, windows, paint, skylights, finished basement, and much more. Open and modern kitchen and dining room combo. Family room with an adjacent bounce room/office. Top floor includes 3 bedrooms with 2 fully renovated baths.~Located in the peaceful Green Acres neighborhood, two blocks to George Mason University and to the Green Acres Recreational Center, which includes a large outdoor playground, basketball courts and soccer fields. Less than a mile to downtown Fairfax City. Perfect place for a family with children or GMU Graduate students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10324 FOREST AVENUE have any available units?
10324 FOREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10324 FOREST AVENUE have?
Some of 10324 FOREST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10324 FOREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10324 FOREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10324 FOREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10324 FOREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10324 FOREST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10324 FOREST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10324 FOREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10324 FOREST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10324 FOREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10324 FOREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10324 FOREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10324 FOREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10324 FOREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10324 FOREST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10324 FOREST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10324 FOREST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia