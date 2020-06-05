10324 FOREST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground

Spacious, light-filled, well maintained split-level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Fully renovated with new kitchen, SS appliances, bathrooms, windows, paint, skylights, finished basement, and much more. Open and modern kitchen and dining room combo. Family room with an adjacent bounce room/office. Top floor includes 3 bedrooms with 2 fully renovated baths.~Located in the peaceful Green Acres neighborhood, two blocks to George Mason University and to the Green Acres Recreational Center, which includes a large outdoor playground, basketball courts and soccer fields. Less than a mile to downtown Fairfax City. Perfect place for a family with children or GMU Graduate students.