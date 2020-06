Amenities

Clean and large 2BR/1BA unit in Fairfax City. Convenient location close to Vienna Metro, Route 50 / 29 and I-66. Cue bus stop is right outside of the community. Newly renovated bathroom. New refrigerator, oven, and AC unit. Lots of closet space. Carpet covers at least 85% of the floor space abide by the condo rules. Large patio facing woods with great privacy. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Laundry in the basement. Ready for immediate move-in.