Fairfax County, VA
6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1

6609 Wakefield Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6609 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA 22307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Charming condo in convenient Belle View community. This freshly painted two bedroom, one bathroom condo features new hardwood flooring, living room built-ins, a separate dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry for storage. Tons of natural sunlight and serene views. Bicycle storage and laundry are located in the basement. An additional large storage unit in the building next door. Community amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, and kayak storage. Quick walk to Belle View Shopping Center with restaurants, grocery store, dry cleaning, and more. Just a few blocks away from Belle Haven Marina, Mount Vernon Trail, and GW Parkway. Easy commute to Ft Belvoir, DC, Pentagon, and Old Town. Metro bus stop is one block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 have any available units?
6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 have?
Some of 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 currently offering any rent specials?
6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 pet-friendly?
No, 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 offer parking?
Yes, 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 offers parking.
Does 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 have a pool?
Yes, 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 has a pool.
Does 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 have accessible units?
No, 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1 does not have units with air conditioning.
