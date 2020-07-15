6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1

Amenities

hardwood floors parking pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bike storage tennis court

Charming condo in convenient Belle View community. This freshly painted two bedroom, one bathroom condo features new hardwood flooring, living room built-ins, a separate dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry for storage. Tons of natural sunlight and serene views. Bicycle storage and laundry are located in the basement. An additional large storage unit in the building next door. Community amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground, and kayak storage. Quick walk to Belle View Shopping Center with restaurants, grocery store, dry cleaning, and more. Just a few blocks away from Belle Haven Marina, Mount Vernon Trail, and GW Parkway. Easy commute to Ft Belvoir, DC, Pentagon, and Old Town. Metro bus stop is one block away.