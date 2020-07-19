Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
6439 Richmond Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6439 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA 22306
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom unit in close proximity to employment centers, commuter routes and shopping.***NO PETS***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax County, VA
.
What amenities does 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax County
.
Does 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6439 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
