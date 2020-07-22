5430 ASHLEIGH RD

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool basketball court fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

Welcome to one of the biggest models in Hampton Forest. Ready to move in and anxiously waiting for you to make it home! 5 spacious bedrooms with 4.5 baths are just the starters for this Huge home. All Spacious rooms from family, to living to library to dining, bedrooms and lofts, and bathrooms and basement...the builder did not be stingy on space ! flooring from wood to carpet or tile. Wood burning fireplace in family room for the winter cozy feeling. The basement can be 'man's cave' if not an entertaining heaven with the built in bar! The trex deck overlooks to common grounds - making it feel it's part of your back yard- but without having to maintain it :). Visit the basketball courts from the back yard and enjoy the pool yards away. Apply online .Please note: all leases to end by May 31. No Smokers