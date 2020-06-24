Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance guest parking hot tub

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Burke Shire Commons Apartments in Burke, VA 22015 and enjoy 22 acres of woodlands and landscaped grounds. Our apartment homes feature wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and premium bathrooms. Our pet friendly apartment homes are smoke free and feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and pantry, spacious living areas, walk in closets, private patio or balcony with extra storage, and in home washer and dryer. Select homes offer vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community has an outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, a fitness center, picnic and barbecue areas, on site recycling and walking and biking paths. We are located close to I 66, I 495 and the Fairfax County Parkway, and just steps from the Virginia Rail Express Station. We are 40 minutes from Washington DC, and 30 minutes from Dulles Airport. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.