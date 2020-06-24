All apartments in Burke Centre
Find more places like Burke Shire Commons Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke Centre, VA
/
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Burke Shire Commons Apartments

5812 Chase Commons Ct · (703) 940-1016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Burke Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-06207 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,506

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 1-03302 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,506

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 1-02107 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-07302 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 1-14206 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 1-12203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Burke Shire Commons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Burke Shire Commons Apartments in Burke, VA 22015 and enjoy 22 acres of woodlands and landscaped grounds. Our apartment homes feature wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and premium bathrooms. Our pet friendly apartment homes are smoke free and feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and pantry, spacious living areas, walk in closets, private patio or balcony with extra storage, and in home washer and dryer. Select homes offer vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community has an outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, a fitness center, picnic and barbecue areas, on site recycling and walking and biking paths. We are located close to I 66, I 495 and the Fairfax County Parkway, and just steps from the Virginia Rail Express Station. We are 40 minutes from Washington DC, and 30 minutes from Dulles Airport. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets per unit
rent: $40
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $50/month. Premier parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Surface lot, assigned: $22/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burke Shire Commons Apartments have any available units?
Burke Shire Commons Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,506 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Burke Shire Commons Apartments have?
Some of Burke Shire Commons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burke Shire Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Burke Shire Commons Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Burke Shire Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Burke Shire Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Burke Shire Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Burke Shire Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Burke Shire Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Burke Shire Commons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Burke Shire Commons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Burke Shire Commons Apartments has a pool.
Does Burke Shire Commons Apartments have accessible units?
No, Burke Shire Commons Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Burke Shire Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burke Shire Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Burke Shire Commons Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Burke Shire Commons Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Burke Shire Commons Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms
Burke Centre Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in Specials
Burke Centre Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDLansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity