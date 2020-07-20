4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Home was update throughout in 2019 with new paint, new carpet, cabinets, fixtures, tile floors, tile bathrooms, etc. Even a new HVAC unit. All this situated on over a half acre in fantastic central Fairfax location. Convenient to FFX County Parkway, I-66, Fairfax Government Center, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes, Fair Oaks Mall, GMU, Wegmans, etc. This 5 BR, 3-1/2 bath home backs to woods and is adjacent to County parkland. Fairfax High School pyramid. Full walkout lower level suite with its own separate kitchenette, deck and 2 car garage complete the package. Available June 1 or possibly sooner.