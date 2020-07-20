All apartments in Fairfax County
4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD

4809 Piney Branch Road · No Longer Available
Location

4809 Piney Branch Road, Fairfax County, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home was update throughout in 2019 with new paint, new carpet, cabinets, fixtures, tile floors, tile bathrooms, etc. Even a new HVAC unit. All this situated on over a half acre in fantastic central Fairfax location. Convenient to FFX County Parkway, I-66, Fairfax Government Center, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes, Fair Oaks Mall, GMU, Wegmans, etc. This 5 BR, 3-1/2 bath home backs to woods and is adjacent to County parkland. Fairfax High School pyramid. Full walkout lower level suite with its own separate kitchenette, deck and 2 car garage complete the package. Available June 1 or possibly sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD have any available units?
4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD have?
Some of 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD offers parking.
Does 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4809 PINEY BRANCH ROAD has units with air conditioning.
