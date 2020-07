Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rare Rental opportunity in HIGHLAND OAKS, Fairfax! This Gorgeous 3 lvl bumpout, comes with over 2500 Sq. Ft.! Hardwood on Main level. Newer carpet & paint, Gourmet Kitchen With upgraded Stainless-steel Appliances. Island With Breakfast bar. Huge Master Suite with Hardwood, huge walk-in closet, soaking tub, Shower, skylights. Full bath in lower level could be used as Rec. Rm or additional bedroom.