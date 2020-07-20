3891 MANZANITA PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home will be cleaned and sanitized prior to move in. Online showings only until application is approved. Beautiful sun-filled home with three large bedrooms and two gorgeous updated baths. Bamboo floors. Recently remodeled kitchen. Neutral paint. New energy efficient HVAC and water heater. Large composite deck. Private garage plus extra parking and storage. Conveniently located near major commuter routes, Ft Belvoir, Mount Vernon, restaurants and shopping areas. About 5 miles from metrorail. No neighbors on top or below unit.