Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:52 AM

3891 MANZANITA PLACE

3891 Manzanita Place · No Longer Available
Location

3891 Manzanita Place, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home will be cleaned and sanitized prior to move in. Online showings only until application is approved. Beautiful sun-filled home with three large bedrooms and two gorgeous updated baths. Bamboo floors. Recently remodeled kitchen. Neutral paint. New energy efficient HVAC and water heater. Large composite deck. Private garage plus extra parking and storage. Conveniently located near major commuter routes, Ft Belvoir, Mount Vernon, restaurants and shopping areas. About 5 miles from metrorail. No neighbors on top or below unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3891 MANZANITA PLACE have any available units?
3891 MANZANITA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 3891 MANZANITA PLACE have?
Some of 3891 MANZANITA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3891 MANZANITA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3891 MANZANITA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3891 MANZANITA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3891 MANZANITA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 3891 MANZANITA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3891 MANZANITA PLACE offers parking.
Does 3891 MANZANITA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3891 MANZANITA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3891 MANZANITA PLACE have a pool?
No, 3891 MANZANITA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3891 MANZANITA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3891 MANZANITA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3891 MANZANITA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3891 MANZANITA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3891 MANZANITA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3891 MANZANITA PLACE has units with air conditioning.
