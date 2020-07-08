All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

4787 THORNBURY DRIVE

4787 Thornbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4787 Thornbury Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse for rent . Modern, spacious, sunny 3 level home . 3 bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, 2-car garage, 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors, bright and sunny family room, washer and dryer, deck fireplace and fenced backyard. Great location near Routes 66/50/29, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, close to Costco, Wholefood, .Wegman's www.fairfaxcorner.com.. Tenants pay all utilities. Community amenities : Tennis Courts NO IN PERSON/ON SITE SHOWINGS ARE PERMITTED AT THIS TIME call Listing for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE have any available units?
4787 THORNBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE have?
Some of 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4787 THORNBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4787 THORNBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

