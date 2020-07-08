4787 THORNBURY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful townhouse for rent . Modern, spacious, sunny 3 level home . 3 bedrooms 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, 2-car garage, 9ft ceilings, hardwood floors, bright and sunny family room, washer and dryer, deck fireplace and fenced backyard. Great location near Routes 66/50/29, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, close to Costco, Wholefood, .Wegman's www.fairfaxcorner.com.. Tenants pay all utilities. Community amenities : Tennis Courts NO IN PERSON/ON SITE SHOWINGS ARE PERMITTED AT THIS TIME call Listing for information.