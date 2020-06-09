All apartments in Fair Oaks
4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE
4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE

4701 Eggleston Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Eggleston Terrace, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 level condo townhouse with garage, hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, 3 bedrooms + 2 1/2 baths. Conveniently located to major roads, shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE have any available units?
4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE have?
Some of 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE offers parking.
Does 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4701 EGGLESTON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
