Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

END UNIT 2-Level Town house style 1 Car Garage Condo. ***HARDWOOD FLOORS*** on Both Main and Upper Level. **NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOP, **NEW PAINT, **NEW LIGHT FIXTURE. Fire Place in FR with Large window.SPACIOUS& BRIGHT Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet, Large Box Bay Window. Laundry Room on Upper Level. Balcony Off Bedroom. WALK TO COSTCO and Many Other Shopping and Restaurants. EASY COMMUTE!