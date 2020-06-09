4585 TRUMPET VINE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 BD/ 3.5 BA townhome conveniently located near I-66, shopping and dining, public transportation, and Eagle View Elementary. Close to Fairfax Corner, Convenient bus service to Vienna Metro, close to beautiful trails around Government Center and shop at Wegmans! Spacious and modern eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island. This townhome has lots of beautiful natural light, and the quiet privacy of an end unit with deck and yard. New carpet being installed throughout the upstairs and finished basement. Gorgeous hardwood on main living areas. Gas fireplace in basement provides ambiance for a cozy family room, reading room, or extra bedroom. A must see! Certified Funds Upon Approval