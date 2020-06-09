All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4585 TRUMPET VINE DR
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

4585 TRUMPET VINE DR

4585 Trumpet Vine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4585 Trumpet Vine Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 BD/ 3.5 BA townhome conveniently located near I-66, shopping and dining, public transportation, and Eagle View Elementary. Close to Fairfax Corner, Convenient bus service to Vienna Metro, close to beautiful trails around Government Center and shop at Wegmans! Spacious and modern eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island. This townhome has lots of beautiful natural light, and the quiet privacy of an end unit with deck and yard. New carpet being installed throughout the upstairs and finished basement. Gorgeous hardwood on main living areas. Gas fireplace in basement provides ambiance for a cozy family room, reading room, or extra bedroom. A must see! Certified Funds Upon Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR have any available units?
4585 TRUMPET VINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR have?
Some of 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4585 TRUMPET VINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR offers parking.
Does 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR have a pool?
No, 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR have accessible units?
No, 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4585 TRUMPET VINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia