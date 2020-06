Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bright, clean, beautiful and spacious Townhome located on the premium lot. Hardwood floors on upper & main Gourmet Kitchen feature granite counters. Beautiful cabinetry, Stainless Still appliances, island with gas cooktop, double wall oven. 3 large bedroom and 3 Full bath and one 1/2 baths, walkout lower level. NO PETS. Repair deductible $50.00Great location close to Wegmans, Wholefoods, Walk in to and Costco and Fairfax Corner.