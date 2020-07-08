All apartments in Fair Oaks
4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE

4372 Thomas Brigade Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4372 Thomas Brigade Ln, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home has it all! Beautiful three level townhome close to so many conveniences. Main level boasts a great space for a recreation room or office, a laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer, and a half bath. Up the stairs to the second level, you will find an amazing, updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops and cabinets and a large breakfast bar. Room for a kitchen table or make it a inviting living area. A spacious and bright living room area provides even more space and the wood floors give added warmth. The master suite boosts his/her closets, an updated bathroom with dual sinks and large walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms and a hallway bath rounds out this floor. Tow car Garage and Deck! Just off of Rt 50 and I-66, close to Fairfax County Government Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Town Center, and Fairfax Corner. Community pool and tot lots make this townhome the perfect choice! Please call Alt Agent, Casey Zobrist 703-899-2746, casey@gusanthony.com for any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have any available units?
4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have?
Some of 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offers parking.
Does 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE has a pool.
Does 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

