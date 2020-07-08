4372 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This home has it all! Beautiful three level townhome close to so many conveniences. Main level boasts a great space for a recreation room or office, a laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer, and a half bath. Up the stairs to the second level, you will find an amazing, updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops and cabinets and a large breakfast bar. Room for a kitchen table or make it a inviting living area. A spacious and bright living room area provides even more space and the wood floors give added warmth. The master suite boosts his/her closets, an updated bathroom with dual sinks and large walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms and a hallway bath rounds out this floor. Tow car Garage and Deck! Just off of Rt 50 and I-66, close to Fairfax County Government Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Town Center, and Fairfax Corner. Community pool and tot lots make this townhome the perfect choice! Please call Alt Agent, Casey Zobrist 703-899-2746, casey@gusanthony.com for any questions.