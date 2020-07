Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Full, 2 Half Bath townhome on quiet street in Fairfax! Featuring high ceilings, hardwoods floors, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, deck, walkout lower level, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, luxury Master bath w/soaking tub and separate shower and a 1 car garage! Freshly painted and move-in ready! Close to 66, Parkway, Fairfax Corner shops and restaurants & Wegman's. You also have access to the pool, lake and tennis courts! Get ready to fall in love!