in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Charming end unit townhouse with 2-car garage, spacious and great use of square footage. Open floor plan w/oversized kitchen and welcoming living & dining room. Light filled wide stairs with landing & huge windows. Hardwood, large kitchen with granite, walk out basement, deck, patio Close to major highways & shopping. Deck & patio for outdoor enjoyment. Available July 1, 2020. Don't miss this one. No in-person showings until after June 28.