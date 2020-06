Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse completely remodeled. New floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new fencing and patio! Amazing. Location is perfect and close to everything. Great Community Amenities with pool, walking trails in a park like setting. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Please park in #319 in front of townhouse.