Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE

12208 Fort Buffalo Circle · (703) 378-8810
Location

12208 Fort Buffalo Circle, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 531 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Two bedroom/two bath ground floor condo (1,147 sq ft) available for rent immediately. Close to major commutes (66, 50, Ffx Co Pkwy) and entertainment (Ffx Town Ctr, Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes, Ffx Corner). Walking distance to Harris Theater, Movie Theater, and other shops. Hardwood Floors throughout. Master bedroom suite is HUGE with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate vanity area. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops, maple cabinets (w/matching bathroom cabinetry), built-in microwave and dishwasher. Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Full size washer/dryer in-unit. Lots of light coming in through energy-efficient windows. Condo is located at back of property with private covered patio backing to trees. Community includes pool and tennis court privileges. Two off-street parking spaces (one reserved). Cats OK. One small dog allowed up to 30 lbs per condo rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have any available units?
12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have?
Some of 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
