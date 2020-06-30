12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful Two bedroom/two bath ground floor condo (1,147 sq ft) available for rent immediately. Close to major commutes (66, 50, Ffx Co Pkwy) and entertainment (Ffx Town Ctr, Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes, Ffx Corner). Walking distance to Harris Theater, Movie Theater, and other shops. Hardwood Floors throughout. Master bedroom suite is HUGE with walk-in closet, garden tub and separate vanity area. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops, maple cabinets (w/matching bathroom cabinetry), built-in microwave and dishwasher. Wood-burning fireplace in living room. Full size washer/dryer in-unit. Lots of light coming in through energy-efficient windows. Condo is located at back of property with private covered patio backing to trees. Community includes pool and tennis court privileges. Two off-street parking spaces (one reserved). Cats OK. One small dog allowed up to 30 lbs per condo rules.