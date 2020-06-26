12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE

Amenities

Popular and pristine 1 Bedroom unit in Legato Corner Condo at Fairfax Corner area. This home is freshly painted and upgraded. It featured kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, brand-new dishwasher and SS appliances. Brand-new full washer/dryer in laundry room. Brand-new bathroom vanity and toilet. One big walk-in closet. Balcony off living room offers a view of the courtyard. One dedicated parking spot. It's in a great gated community with on-site management. Amenities including gym and pool. Walking-distance to Costco and Whole-foods. Seconds from Route 29, two minutes from I-66, an easy drive to Vienna Metro Station, Fair Oaks Mall, Tysons Corner, downtown Fairfax, Historic Vienna and the surrounding Washington D.C. area. Five minutes walk from the bus stop. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent. No pets.