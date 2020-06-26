All apartments in Fair Oaks
12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:15 PM

12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE

12124 Garden Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12124 Garden Ridge Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Popular and pristine 1 Bedroom unit in Legato Corner Condo at Fairfax Corner area. This home is freshly painted and upgraded. It featured kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, brand-new dishwasher and SS appliances. Brand-new full washer/dryer in laundry room. Brand-new bathroom vanity and toilet. One big walk-in closet. Balcony off living room offers a view of the courtyard. One dedicated parking spot. It's in a great gated community with on-site management. Amenities including gym and pool. Walking-distance to Costco and Whole-foods. Seconds from Route 29, two minutes from I-66, an easy drive to Vienna Metro Station, Fair Oaks Mall, Tysons Corner, downtown Fairfax, Historic Vienna and the surrounding Washington D.C. area. Five minutes walk from the bus stop. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE have any available units?
12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12124 GARDEN RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
