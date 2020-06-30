11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3 Bed, 3.5 bath Town Home with 2 car garage (+2 driveway parking spaces) offers an open floor plan and ample living space. The sun-filled main level features hardwoods, a spacious living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, powder room, foyer, and coat closet. Spacious kitchen offers a center island, Corian counters, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, recessed lights, gas cook top, double sink with disposal and large pantry. Family room has 9ft. ceilings, hardwood floors and recessed lights. There is also a deck off the kitchen and dining room, perfect for relaxing outdoors or entertaining guests! The upper level features 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan, and master bath with a soaking tub, separate shower and a double vanity. Two other bedrooms come with large closets and ample storage. The finished walk-out lower level offers a large room with a gas fire place and full bath, and laundry room with W/D accessible through the 2 car garage. Rear yard area includes a paver patio. Community amenities include swimming pool, kids pool and clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts and tot-lots. Located just 5 minutes walking distance from both the popular Wegmans Gourmet super market and many shops and restaurants at the Fairfax Corner shopping area