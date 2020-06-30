All apartments in Fair Oaks
11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD

11617 Park Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11617 Park Vista Boulevard, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bed, 3.5 bath Town Home with 2 car garage (+2 driveway parking spaces) offers an open floor plan and ample living space. The sun-filled main level features hardwoods, a spacious living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, powder room, foyer, and coat closet. Spacious kitchen offers a center island, Corian counters, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, recessed lights, gas cook top, double sink with disposal and large pantry. Family room has 9ft. ceilings, hardwood floors and recessed lights. There is also a deck off the kitchen and dining room, perfect for relaxing outdoors or entertaining guests! The upper level features 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan, and master bath with a soaking tub, separate shower and a double vanity. Two other bedrooms come with large closets and ample storage. The finished walk-out lower level offers a large room with a gas fire place and full bath, and laundry room with W/D accessible through the 2 car garage. Rear yard area includes a paver patio. Community amenities include swimming pool, kids pool and clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts and tot-lots. Located just 5 minutes walking distance from both the popular Wegmans Gourmet super market and many shops and restaurants at the Fairfax Corner shopping area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD have any available units?
11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11617 PARK VISTA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

