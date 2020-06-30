Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 12912 Fair Briar Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
12912 Fair Briar Ln
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12912 Fair Briar Ln
12912 Fair Briar Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12912 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
12912 Fair Briar - Property Id: 219757
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219757
Property Id 219757
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5529069)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12912 Fair Briar Ln have any available units?
12912 Fair Briar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fair Lakes, VA
.
Is 12912 Fair Briar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12912 Fair Briar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 Fair Briar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12912 Fair Briar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12912 Fair Briar Ln offer parking?
No, 12912 Fair Briar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12912 Fair Briar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12912 Fair Briar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 Fair Briar Ln have a pool?
No, 12912 Fair Briar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12912 Fair Briar Ln have accessible units?
No, 12912 Fair Briar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 Fair Briar Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12912 Fair Briar Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12912 Fair Briar Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12912 Fair Briar Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
