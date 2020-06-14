/
1 bedroom apartments
144 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
25 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,476
814 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
38 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
744 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
12743 FAIR BRIAR LANE
12743 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
736 sqft
Beautiful home in highly desirable Gates of Fair Lakes. Nice open floor plan with community amenities to include pool, clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center, billiards room, and picnic area. Welcome Home!
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
4408 HELMSFORD LANE
4408 Helmsford Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo located in a peaceful, quite setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright, Airy and Freshly Painted home. Access to the Private Patio from both the Living R. and M. Bedroom. Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in LR.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
23 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
842 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
17 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
610 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
3921 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3921 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
1 BD / 1 BTH condo in highly sought Penderbrook! Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & custom lighting! Recess lighting w/ hardwood in bedroom! Washer/dryer & extra storage! Prime location w/ Fair Oaks Mall, dining & entertainment options! Golf
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
3908 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3908 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
564 sqft
Immaculately maintained 1BR 1BA home in Penderbrook! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, eat-at bar, and opens to family room. Master has walk-through closet to bathroom suite.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
4030 TIMBER OAK TRAIL
4030 Timber Oak Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1940 sqft
Location. -- Location, Nice and bright first floor / basement of a townhome is for rent. Rent is include utility and parking garage. No Kitchen, but can have your own electric coffee maker or....
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
5115-D TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
5115 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
754 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Specious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
12155 PENDERVIEW TERRACE
12155 Penderview Terrace, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
564 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom, One Full Bath Condo With Open Floor Plane and Close to Everything! Kitchen updated with Corian Counter, breakfast bar, built-in microwave! Living room w/fireplace & bookshelves. Large covered balcony w/nice size storage closet.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
674 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
802 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
