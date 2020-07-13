/
pet friendly apartments
183 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
43 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,538
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12743 Fair Briar Ln
12743 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
736 sqft
12743 Fair Briar Lane - Property Id: 302904 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302904 Property Id 302904 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5866699)
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
13107 QUAIL CREEK LANE
13107 Quail Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1648 sqft
Great Three story Townhouse located right next to Fairlakes Shopping Center. Three bedrooms all have their own full baths. Hardwood floors on Main level! Open kitchen great for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lakes
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1082 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,469
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5030 MARSHALL CROWN ROAD
5030 Marshall Crown Road, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Amazingly private end unit town home in sought after neighborhood. Walk to the park, Metro bus stop and Fairlakes Shopping Center.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
12448 ERICA HILL LANE
12448 Erica Hill Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1520 sqft
3 BR 4 Bath Spacious End-Unit Master Bedroom w/ private bath & soaking tub & walk in closet. All updated bathrooms 2 Car Garage w/ garage door openers and a keyless touch pad. Kitchen w/ oversized cabinets. Family room just off Kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
12208 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE
12208 Fort Buffalo Circle, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1147 sqft
Beautiful Two bedroom/two bath ground floor condo (1,147 sq ft) available for rent immediately. Close to major commutes (66, 50, Ffx Co Pkwy) and entertainment (Ffx Town Ctr, Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes, Ffx Corner).
1 of 53
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
12336 FIELD LARK COURT
12336 Field Lark Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse completely remodeled. New floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new fencing and patio! Amazing. Location is perfect and close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Lakes
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
64 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
64 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
