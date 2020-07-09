Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup extra storage ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court parking 24hr maintenance business center hot tub internet access lobby package receiving playground trash valet

eaves Fair Lakes offers sensible 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with amenities aimed at providing a comfortable lifestyle. Located on Autumn Woods Way, eaves Fair Lakes is conveniently located within easy access of I-66 and Fairfax County Parkway with shopping and dining nearby. eaves Fair Lakes offers residents a range of amenities including an outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, resident only basketball court, volleyball court, two tennis courts and a BBQ/picnic area. This pet friendly community also offers flexible lease terms.