Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

eaves Fair Lakes

13116 Autumn Woods Way · (225) 590-5372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 021-4704E · Avail. Aug 28

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 003-13112B · Avail. Aug 22

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 005-4705B · Avail. Aug 12

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 008-4714A · Avail. Aug 22

$1,723

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 007-4713C · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 011-4723H · Avail. Jul 25

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Fair Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
extra storage
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
playground
trash valet
eaves Fair Lakes offers sensible 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with amenities aimed at providing a comfortable lifestyle. Located on Autumn Woods Way, eaves Fair Lakes is conveniently located within easy access of I-66 and Fairfax County Parkway with shopping and dining nearby. eaves Fair Lakes offers residents a range of amenities including an outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, resident only basketball court, volleyball court, two tennis courts and a BBQ/picnic area. This pet friendly community also offers flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $350 Amenity Fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, Ferrets Snakes, Rabbits, Livestock, Reptiles
Parking Details: Covered parking: $30/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Fair Lakes have any available units?
eaves Fair Lakes has 43 units available starting at $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does eaves Fair Lakes have?
Some of eaves Fair Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Fair Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Fair Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Fair Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Fair Lakes is pet friendly.
Does eaves Fair Lakes offer parking?
Yes, eaves Fair Lakes offers parking.
Does eaves Fair Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Fair Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Fair Lakes have a pool?
Yes, eaves Fair Lakes has a pool.
Does eaves Fair Lakes have accessible units?
No, eaves Fair Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Fair Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Fair Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does eaves Fair Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, eaves Fair Lakes has units with air conditioning.
