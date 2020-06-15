Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

8413 Boones Trail Road Available 08/08/20 Lovable Ranch in North Chesterfield - Boones Court is a lovely, quaint, ranch-style home featuring an eat-in kitchen, family room with brick hearth, and a surround wood fireplace with a ceiling fan light overtop. Living room with carpet, picture window, neutral paint, coat closet & cable. Three bedrooms with carpeting, neutral paint & single closets. A gravel driveway for parking and a covered front porch.



TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.



No Section 8 accepted.



All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.



All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.



NO SMOKING.



No Pets Allowed



