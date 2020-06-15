All apartments in Chesterfield County
8413 Boones Trail Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

8413 Boones Trail Road

8413 Boones Trail Road · (804) 270-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8413 Boones Trail Road, Chesterfield County, VA 23832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8413 Boones Trail Road · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
8413 Boones Trail Road Available 08/08/20 Lovable Ranch in North Chesterfield - Boones Court is a lovely, quaint, ranch-style home featuring an eat-in kitchen, family room with brick hearth, and a surround wood fireplace with a ceiling fan light overtop. Living room with carpet, picture window, neutral paint, coat closet & cable. Three bedrooms with carpeting, neutral paint & single closets. A gravel driveway for parking and a covered front porch.

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3194145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Boones Trail Road have any available units?
8413 Boones Trail Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8413 Boones Trail Road have?
Some of 8413 Boones Trail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Boones Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Boones Trail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Boones Trail Road pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Boones Trail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 8413 Boones Trail Road offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Boones Trail Road offers parking.
Does 8413 Boones Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Boones Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Boones Trail Road have a pool?
No, 8413 Boones Trail Road does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Boones Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 8413 Boones Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Boones Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8413 Boones Trail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8413 Boones Trail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8413 Boones Trail Road does not have units with air conditioning.
