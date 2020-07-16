Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community parking pool garage new construction

7040 Desert Candle Drive Available 08/14/20 Stunning, New Construction - 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Magnolia Green Available Soon! - Brand new construction, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom (end unit) home in the highly sought after Magnolia Green community located in one of Virginia's most desirable zip codes. Conveniently located off of Hull Street Road with close access to 288 and Powhite Parkway.



Stunning floors and rich colors deliver a pristine look throughout. Main level is open concept with side room perfect for an office, playroom or sitting area, beautiful eat-in kitchen including breakfast bar complete with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, awesome light fixtures and plenty of cabinet space. Transition over to spacious living area ideal to relax and unwind or host and entertain. An abundance of natural light and gorgeous details fill the home.



Upstairs has a great landing area and offers two great bedrooms with a full hall bath. Master bedroom is large with nice walk-in closet and wonderful three piece en suite bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower.



Two car garage with plenty of extra space for storage. Neighborhood walking trails and parks, you will also have access to both of the two neighborhood pools and are close enough to walk to the Aquatic Center or the Farmers Market on Saturdays.



Schedule a showing today and DO NOT wait as this one will not last long!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set up before move in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



(RLNE4697305)