Chesterfield County, VA
7040 Desert Candle Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

7040 Desert Candle Drive

7040 Desert Candle Dr · (804) 342-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7040 Desert Candle Dr, Chesterfield County, VA 23120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7040 Desert Candle Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
pool
garage
new construction
7040 Desert Candle Drive Available 08/14/20 Stunning, New Construction - 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Magnolia Green Available Soon! - Brand new construction, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom (end unit) home in the highly sought after Magnolia Green community located in one of Virginia's most desirable zip codes. Conveniently located off of Hull Street Road with close access to 288 and Powhite Parkway.

Stunning floors and rich colors deliver a pristine look throughout. Main level is open concept with side room perfect for an office, playroom or sitting area, beautiful eat-in kitchen including breakfast bar complete with granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, awesome light fixtures and plenty of cabinet space. Transition over to spacious living area ideal to relax and unwind or host and entertain. An abundance of natural light and gorgeous details fill the home.

Upstairs has a great landing area and offers two great bedrooms with a full hall bath. Master bedroom is large with nice walk-in closet and wonderful three piece en suite bathroom with double vanity and tiled shower.

Two car garage with plenty of extra space for storage. Neighborhood walking trails and parks, you will also have access to both of the two neighborhood pools and are close enough to walk to the Aquatic Center or the Farmers Market on Saturdays.

Schedule a showing today and DO NOT wait as this one will not last long!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Non-refundable $50 application fee for all parties 18 or older to apply and $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set up before move in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE4697305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 Desert Candle Drive have any available units?
7040 Desert Candle Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7040 Desert Candle Drive have?
Some of 7040 Desert Candle Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 Desert Candle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7040 Desert Candle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 Desert Candle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7040 Desert Candle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7040 Desert Candle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7040 Desert Candle Drive offers parking.
Does 7040 Desert Candle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 Desert Candle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Desert Candle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7040 Desert Candle Drive has a pool.
Does 7040 Desert Candle Drive have accessible units?
No, 7040 Desert Candle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Desert Candle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7040 Desert Candle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 Desert Candle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7040 Desert Candle Drive has units with air conditioning.
