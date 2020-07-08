Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4108 Laurel Oak Road Available 09/04/20 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath - Split Level in Oakmont - $1300 Per Month - This Split Level Offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath with a 2 Car Attached Garage. Living Room and Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen. Lots of Space. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. Family Room Downstairs with Fireplace. Rear Deck.



Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/vacancies



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5890961)