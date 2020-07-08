All apartments in Chesterfield County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4108 Laurel Oak Road

4108 Laurel Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Laurel Oak Road, Chesterfield County, VA 23237

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4108 Laurel Oak Road Available 09/04/20 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath - Split Level in Oakmont - $1300 Per Month - This Split Level Offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath with a 2 Car Attached Garage. Living Room and Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen. Lots of Space. All Bedrooms are Upstairs. Family Room Downstairs with Fireplace. Rear Deck.

Due to COVID19 Precautions this property is occupied and will be unavailable for showings. You can view the property and apply on our website: https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/vacancies

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5890961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Laurel Oak Road have any available units?
4108 Laurel Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterfield County, VA.
What amenities does 4108 Laurel Oak Road have?
Some of 4108 Laurel Oak Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Laurel Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Laurel Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Laurel Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Laurel Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Laurel Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Laurel Oak Road offers parking.
Does 4108 Laurel Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Laurel Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Laurel Oak Road have a pool?
No, 4108 Laurel Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Laurel Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 4108 Laurel Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Laurel Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 Laurel Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Laurel Oak Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Laurel Oak Road does not have units with air conditioning.
