3706 Heartside Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable, Roomy Cape with First Floor Master, Fully fenced back yard and More!!! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape. 1st Floor Master. 2 Story Living Room w/ Brick Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen w/Door leading to Deck overlooking the fabulous fully fenced back yard. First floor also features a Full Bath & Large Master w/Walk-in Closet & Vaulted Ceiling. Upstairs includes 2 spacious Bedrooms, Center Loft overlooking Living Room & a Full Bath. Outside also features a Detached Shed. Paved Dbl Width Driveway. New Vinyl siding & Vinyl Windows Clean well maintained home that will rent quickly.



(RLNE4435038)