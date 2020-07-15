All apartments in Chesterfield County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

2242 Rose Family Dr

2242 Rose Family Drive · (804) 932-5026 ext. 101
Location

2242 Rose Family Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23112

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2242 Rose Family Dr · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2242 Rose Family Dr Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Watermill! - Lovely 2600 Sq Ft Home located in convenient and highly desired neighborhood. Lots of living and storage space, formal dining room, living room, family room, extra large master bedroom suite, attached garage, and more. You must see to appreciate!

Please contact Rick Panek,(804)305-5139 or Joanne Panek, (804)399-4495, to schedule showings. Property Showings available after 8/31/2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1884055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Rose Family Dr have any available units?
2242 Rose Family Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2242 Rose Family Dr have?
Some of 2242 Rose Family Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 Rose Family Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Rose Family Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Rose Family Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2242 Rose Family Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 2242 Rose Family Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Rose Family Dr offers parking.
Does 2242 Rose Family Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Rose Family Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Rose Family Dr have a pool?
No, 2242 Rose Family Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2242 Rose Family Dr have accessible units?
No, 2242 Rose Family Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Rose Family Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2242 Rose Family Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 Rose Family Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 Rose Family Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
