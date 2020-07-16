17429 Memorial Tournament Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool volleyball court

The gorgeous end unit has a wonderful family room that opens to a spacious and bright dining area. Stunning kitchen has granite countertops with tons of counter space and an oversized kitchen island, attached storage area on the exterior of the home, master with large walk-in closet. Inviting patio with private woods greets you at the back door. Shows like a model home! Use of walking paths, zero-entry pool, basketball and volleyball courts, and interactive children's playground included! Available Now! Pets are Conditional. Vacant and Easy to Show.