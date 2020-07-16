All apartments in Chesterfield County
17429 Memorial Tournament Dr
17429 Memorial Tournament Dr

17429 Memorial Tournament Drive · No Longer Available
17429 Memorial Tournament Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
volleyball court
The gorgeous end unit has a wonderful family room that opens to a spacious and bright dining area. Stunning kitchen has granite countertops with tons of counter space and an oversized kitchen island, attached storage area on the exterior of the home, master with large walk-in closet. Inviting patio with private woods greets you at the back door. Shows like a model home! Use of walking paths, zero-entry pool, basketball and volleyball courts, and interactive children's playground included! Available Now! Pets are Conditional. Vacant and Easy to Show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr have any available units?
17429 Memorial Tournament Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterfield County, VA.
What amenities does 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr have?
Some of 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17429 Memorial Tournament Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr offer parking?
No, 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr has a pool.
Does 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr have accessible units?
No, 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17429 Memorial Tournament Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
