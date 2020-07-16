Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1403 Paigewood Ct Available 08/01/20 Midlothian- Contemporary Home 4 bedrooms 3 baths, available mid june, $2350.00 - Contemporary Home, Florida Room, 2 car garage, automatic openers, huge deck

with built in picnic table. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, gas heat/central AC, landscaped yard, paved driveway, Stove, stainless, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer and stone fireplace. $2350.00

Pool at this property is being removed over the next 60 days to be replaced with expansive patio area. (Pool membership available for the community pool)



