Chesterfield County, VA
1403 Paigewood Ct
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

1403 Paigewood Ct

1403 Paigewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Paigewood Court, Chesterfield County, VA 23114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1403 Paigewood Ct Available 08/01/20 Midlothian- Contemporary Home 4 bedrooms 3 baths, available mid june, $2350.00 - Contemporary Home, Florida Room, 2 car garage, automatic openers, huge deck
with built in picnic table. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, gas heat/central AC, landscaped yard, paved driveway, Stove, stainless, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer and stone fireplace. $2350.00
Pool at this property is being removed over the next 60 days to be replaced with expansive patio area. (Pool membership available for the community pool)

Properties are shown by appointment only. Occupied units need 24 hour notice for any showings. Standard pet fee is $40 per month for each pet, when applicable. All of our properties that are available are listed on our website, www.beargranville.com. Application fee is $55 per person and there is $100 leasing fee. Email rentme@beargranville.com, or call 804-231-7368, to set up a showing today!

(RLNE3211798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

