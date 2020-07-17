All apartments in Chesterfield County
Find more places like 12253 Haydon Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesterfield County, VA
/
12253 Haydon Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

12253 Haydon Place

12253 Haydon Pl · (804) 220-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12253 Haydon Pl, Chesterfield County, VA 23113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
New price for new construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for immediate occupancy. Walking distance to shopping, dinning and Midlothian Turnpike. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living. Over sized garage for car and storage with garage door opener leads to large game room with access to patio and backyard. On main level open kitchen with oversize granite island, SS appliances, pantry and outdoor deck. 3rd floor has master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12253 Haydon Place have any available units?
12253 Haydon Place has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12253 Haydon Place have?
Some of 12253 Haydon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12253 Haydon Place currently offering any rent specials?
12253 Haydon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12253 Haydon Place pet-friendly?
No, 12253 Haydon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 12253 Haydon Place offer parking?
Yes, 12253 Haydon Place offers parking.
Does 12253 Haydon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12253 Haydon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12253 Haydon Place have a pool?
No, 12253 Haydon Place does not have a pool.
Does 12253 Haydon Place have accessible units?
No, 12253 Haydon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12253 Haydon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12253 Haydon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 12253 Haydon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12253 Haydon Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12253 Haydon Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way
Chester, VA 23831
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23236
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd
Bon Air, VA 23235
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz
Chester, VA 23831
Livingston Apartment Flats
15560 Cosby Village Ave
Chesterfield County, VA 23832
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way
Richmond, VA 23234
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way
Bellwood, VA 23237
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St
Richmond, VA 23832

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VACharlottesville, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VAPrince George, VASandston, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VABrandermill, VAEast Highland Park, VA
Bellwood, VALakeside, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VAWyndham, VAFarmville, VASouth Hill, VALake Monticello, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAPantops, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityUniversity of Richmond
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
J Sargeant Reynolds Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity