12253 Haydon Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

New price for new construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for immediate occupancy. Walking distance to shopping, dinning and Midlothian Turnpike. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living. Over sized garage for car and storage with garage door opener leads to large game room with access to patio and backyard. On main level open kitchen with oversize granite island, SS appliances, pantry and outdoor deck. 3rd floor has master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.