Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

Get away from the noise in this fantastic 4 bedroom Farmhouse style home sitting on over 2 acres of gorgeous natural landscape. Set among a garden oasis, find a bocce court and a ruin-like structure reminiscent of Rome. Well maintained home with possible 5th bedroom. Enjoy a front porch overlooking an acre of frontage. Room for guests? Converted garage makes a downstairs entertainment space or in-law suite with private entrance. Elegant wood staircase and trim throughout with bright walls and fresh new carpet. Enjoy a large family room and library area next to the spacious eat-in kitchen. Updated stainless appliances and granite countertops. Laundry on main floor. Features 3 bedrooms and a finished room over the former garage. Long drive leads to a majestic place to call home! Find traditional elements fit for 2020 living!