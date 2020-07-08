All apartments in Chesapeake
805 Windom Boulevard
805 Windom Boulevard

805 Windom Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

805 Windom Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
805 Windom Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Hunningdon Commons - Stunning two story condo features open kitchen and living area with center island, lots of cabinet and counter space, gas fireplace, and high ceilings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring! First floor primary bedroom suite features plenty of closet space, tray ceiling, and bathroom with a double vanity, stand up shower, and garden tub. Room over the garage is huge and could also be used as a primary bedroom. Privacy-fenced back yard with patio. 2-car attached garage. Trash pick-up included with rent. Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit and pet rent. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Windom Boulevard have any available units?
805 Windom Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesapeake, VA.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Windom Boulevard have?
Some of 805 Windom Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Windom Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
805 Windom Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Windom Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Windom Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 805 Windom Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 805 Windom Boulevard offers parking.
Does 805 Windom Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Windom Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Windom Boulevard have a pool?
No, 805 Windom Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 805 Windom Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 805 Windom Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Windom Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Windom Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
