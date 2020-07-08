Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils bathtub

805 Windom Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Hunningdon Commons - Stunning two story condo features open kitchen and living area with center island, lots of cabinet and counter space, gas fireplace, and high ceilings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring! First floor primary bedroom suite features plenty of closet space, tray ceiling, and bathroom with a double vanity, stand up shower, and garden tub. Room over the garage is huge and could also be used as a primary bedroom. Privacy-fenced back yard with patio. 2-car attached garage. Trash pick-up included with rent. Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit and pet rent. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com



