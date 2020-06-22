712 Creekwood Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in Grassfield school district! This home has it all! Fantastic open concept! Bonus room can be used as formal living room/office etc. with built in book cases, formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with gas range for home chefs out there! Sunroom area, Large family room with gas fireplace, desk alcove, will work great for home schooling! 1st floor bedroom and bath! Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms, frog with massive closet space and master bedroom en suite complete with tray ceiling and huge walk in closet. Master bath features dual sink vanity, separate shower stall and water closet. Relax in you garden tub! Entertain outside with backyard patio and firepit! Pet acceptable with landlord approval and additional deposit. Assoc. Rules Apply