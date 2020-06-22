All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:07 AM

712 Creekwood Drive

712 Creekwood Drive · (757) 410-8500
Location

712 Creekwood Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Deep Creek South

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Fabulous 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in Grassfield school district! This home has it all! Fantastic open concept! Bonus room can be used as formal living room/office etc. with built in book cases, formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with gas range for home chefs out there! Sunroom area, Large family room with gas fireplace, desk alcove, will work great for home schooling! 1st floor bedroom and bath! Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms, frog with massive closet space and master bedroom en suite complete with tray ceiling and huge walk in closet. Master bath features dual sink vanity, separate shower stall and water closet. Relax in you garden tub! Entertain outside with backyard patio and firepit! Pet acceptable with landlord approval and additional deposit. Assoc. Rules Apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Creekwood Drive have any available units?
712 Creekwood Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Creekwood Drive have?
Some of 712 Creekwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Creekwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Creekwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Creekwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Creekwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 712 Creekwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 712 Creekwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 712 Creekwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Creekwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Creekwood Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Creekwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Creekwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Creekwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Creekwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Creekwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
