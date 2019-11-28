All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like 618 Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
618 Ridge Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

618 Ridge Circle

618 Ridge Circle · (757) 499-5688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Greenbrier West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

618 Ridge Circle, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 618 Ridge Circle · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
KNELLS RIDGE - 2 Master Suites in this end unit town-home! Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Open Family-room with gas fireplace, Dining room is open to patio doors and Kitchen with room for bar stools plus a pantry! FRESH paint. Private patio and exterior storage shed. Conveniently located near major interstates, hospital, shopping, dining, and parks. Low maintenance condo offers community pool and grounds maintenance. NO Smoking or pets. Available May 1st! Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2295650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Ridge Circle have any available units?
618 Ridge Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Ridge Circle have?
Some of 618 Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
618 Ridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 618 Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 618 Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 618 Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 618 Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 618 Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 618 Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 618 Ridge Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23323
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln
Chesapeake, VA 23320

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms
Chesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Dog Friendly Apartments
Chesapeake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian River
Deep Creek NorthGreenbrier West
Western Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity