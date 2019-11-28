618 Ridge Circle

Amenities

KNELLS RIDGE - 2 Master Suites in this end unit town-home! Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Open Family-room with gas fireplace, Dining room is open to patio doors and Kitchen with room for bar stools plus a pantry! FRESH paint. Private patio and exterior storage shed. Conveniently located near major interstates, hospital, shopping, dining, and parks. Low maintenance condo offers community pool and grounds maintenance. NO Smoking or pets. Available May 1st! Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2295650)