Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
600 Reardon Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

600 Reardon Court

600 Reardon Court · (757) 481-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Reardon Court, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

5 Bedrooms

Unit 600 Reardon Court · Avail. Sep 10

$2,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
600 Reardon Court Available 09/10/20 Ready 09-10-2020! Cheshire Forest 5 Bedroom! Downstairs Bedroom w/Full Bath! Pet Friendly! Community Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts & More! - Exquisite 5 bedroom home in serene Cheshire Forest! Ready 09-10-2020! This spacious floor-plan features a downstairs bedroom with full bath, formal dining and living room PLUS eat-in kitchen that opens to a large deck! Nestled on an oversized corner lot on quiet cul-de-sac with a large fenced yard and lovely canopy of mature trees. Side-entry 2-car garage plus driveway parking! You're going to love the community features included in your rent, like community pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball, lakes, playgrounds, picnic shelters and more!! Vaulted ceilings in your family room and a cozy gas fireplace! Don't miss out on this home with over 2,500 square feet of living space and loads of closet and attic storage. Excellent school zones and plenty of nearby activities! Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants with deposit. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable
.
SCHOOLS ZONES:
Great Bridge Intermediate, Great Bridge Middle, Great Bridge High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Little Creek Amphibious Base – 22 Miles
Oceana Naval Air Station – 19 Miles
Norfolk Naval Station – 22 Miles
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center – 21 Miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center – 15 Miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark and Team!

(RLNE5054132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

