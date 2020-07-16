Amenities

600 Reardon Court Available 09/10/20 Ready 09-10-2020! Cheshire Forest 5 Bedroom! Downstairs Bedroom w/Full Bath! Pet Friendly! Community Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts & More! - Exquisite 5 bedroom home in serene Cheshire Forest! Ready 09-10-2020! This spacious floor-plan features a downstairs bedroom with full bath, formal dining and living room PLUS eat-in kitchen that opens to a large deck! Nestled on an oversized corner lot on quiet cul-de-sac with a large fenced yard and lovely canopy of mature trees. Side-entry 2-car garage plus driveway parking! You're going to love the community features included in your rent, like community pool, tennis courts, sand volleyball, lakes, playgrounds, picnic shelters and more!! Vaulted ceilings in your family room and a cozy gas fireplace! Don't miss out on this home with over 2,500 square feet of living space and loads of closet and attic storage. Excellent school zones and plenty of nearby activities! Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants with deposit. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable

SCHOOLS ZONES:

Great Bridge Intermediate, Great Bridge Middle, Great Bridge High School

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Little Creek Amphibious Base – 22 Miles

Oceana Naval Air Station – 19 Miles

Norfolk Naval Station – 22 Miles

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center – 21 Miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center – 15 Miles

