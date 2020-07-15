513 Whisper Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home located in the Grassfield school district. This stunning house features an open concept with a large kitchen, sun room, dining room, and sliding doors to the patio. The spacious backyard features both a privacy fence and an amazing view of the water. The condo association amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and front yard maintenance. Small dogs are allowed with non-refundable pet fee, subject to owner approval. Available 7/10/2020.