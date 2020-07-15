All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

513 Whisper Walk

513 Whisper Walk · (757) 482-0171
Location

513 Whisper Walk, Chesapeake, VA 23322
Great Bridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home located in the Grassfield school district. This stunning house features an open concept with a large kitchen, sun room, dining room, and sliding doors to the patio. The spacious backyard features both a privacy fence and an amazing view of the water. The condo association amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and front yard maintenance. Small dogs are allowed with non-refundable pet fee, subject to owner approval. Available 7/10/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Whisper Walk have any available units?
513 Whisper Walk has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Whisper Walk have?
Some of 513 Whisper Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Whisper Walk currently offering any rent specials?
513 Whisper Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Whisper Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Whisper Walk is pet friendly.
Does 513 Whisper Walk offer parking?
Yes, 513 Whisper Walk offers parking.
Does 513 Whisper Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Whisper Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Whisper Walk have a pool?
Yes, 513 Whisper Walk has a pool.
Does 513 Whisper Walk have accessible units?
No, 513 Whisper Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Whisper Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Whisper Walk has units with dishwashers.
