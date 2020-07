Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newly built home with exquisite finishes! This gem located in Hickory Manor is sure to impress. Featuring quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, double sinks, walk-in closets and so much more! Just minutes off the highway and located near prime shopping and entertainment you will love this location. Contact us today for a showing and make this house your home!