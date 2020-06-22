3122 Old Rock St

Amenities

Modern and updated home in desirable Culpepper Landing. Open concept first floor. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and huge center island. Recently painted first floor. Second floor to be painted soon. 4 bedrooms and two baths on second floor. Attached master bathroom has double vanities, garden tub, and stand alone shower. On the third floor is a separate living space, bedroom, and full bath. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350.00. Please no large dogs. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Amenities include a community pool, fitness park, dog park & playgrounds.