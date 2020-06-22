All apartments in Chesapeake
3122 Old Rock St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:31 PM

3122 Old Rock St

3122 Old Rock Street · (540) 625-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Chesapeake
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

3122 Old Rock Street, Chesapeake, VA 23323

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$2,495

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3220 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Modern and updated home in desirable Culpepper Landing. Open concept first floor. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and huge center island. Recently painted first floor. Second floor to be painted soon. 4 bedrooms and two baths on second floor. Attached master bathroom has double vanities, garden tub, and stand alone shower. On the third floor is a separate living space, bedroom, and full bath. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350.00. Please no large dogs. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Amenities include a community pool, fitness park, dog park & playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Old Rock St have any available units?
3122 Old Rock St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Old Rock St have?
Some of 3122 Old Rock St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Old Rock St currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Old Rock St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Old Rock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 Old Rock St is pet friendly.
Does 3122 Old Rock St offer parking?
No, 3122 Old Rock St does not offer parking.
Does 3122 Old Rock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Old Rock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Old Rock St have a pool?
Yes, 3122 Old Rock St has a pool.
Does 3122 Old Rock St have accessible units?
No, 3122 Old Rock St does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Old Rock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Old Rock St does not have units with dishwashers.
