Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2523 Meadows Landing Available 08/01/20 Fully Updated Dual Master Suite Townhome Close to Shops and Interstates! - Fully updated townhome located walking distance to shops and close to interstates! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.This home has an open floor plan with neutral colors that flow through each room.There are also 2 master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms!



Key notes about this property:



- Two parking spots in driveway

- Washer and Dryer Included

- Fenced in backyard

- Outdoor deck with a storage shed

- Close to stores and restaurants!



CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



(RLNE4935370)