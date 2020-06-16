2401 Shamrock Garden Rd

Amenities

Shamrock Gardens is a dainty townhouse community located in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake with professionally maintained grounds, a playground area, laundry facility, on-site management, and 24 hour emergency maintenance.



The property is conveniently located near Old Towne Portsmouth with easy access to I-64, I-264, I-464, and I-664, which makes getting around Hampton Roads a breeze!



Features:

• Full Size washer and dryer hookups

• Wall-to-wall carpeting

• Spacious closets

• Cable TV/Internet available

• Private patio & storage

• Fully equipped kitchens with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher

• Mini-blinds

• Vertical blinds

• Lush landscaping

• Playground



2401 Shamrock Garden Road, Chesapeake, VA 23323



