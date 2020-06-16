2401 Shamrock Garden Rd

Amenities
Shamrock Gardens is a dainty townhouse community located in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake with professionally maintained grounds, a playground area, laundry facility, on-site management, and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
The property is conveniently located near Old Towne Portsmouth with easy access to I-64, I-264, I-464, and I-664, which makes getting around Hampton Roads a breeze!
Features:
• Full Size washer and dryer hookups
• Wall-to-wall carpeting
• Spacious closets
• Cable TV/Internet available
• Private patio & storage
• Fully equipped kitchens with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
• Mini-blinds
• Vertical blinds
• Lush landscaping
• Playground
MAKE SHAMROCK GARDENS YOUR NEW HOME!
2401 Shamrock Garden Road, Chesapeake, VA 23323
EHO/UPA
*PRICING AND AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE, RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY