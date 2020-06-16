All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

2401 Shamrock Garden Rd

2401 Shamrock Garden Road · (757) 487-8328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 Shamrock Garden Road, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Deep Creek North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1321 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
Shamrock Gardens is a dainty townhouse community located in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake with professionally maintained grounds, a playground area, laundry facility, on-site management, and 24 hour emergency maintenance.

The property is conveniently located near Old Towne Portsmouth with easy access to I-64, I-264, I-464, and I-664, which makes getting around Hampton Roads a breeze!

Features:
• Full Size washer and dryer hookups
• Wall-to-wall carpeting
• Spacious closets
• Cable TV/Internet available
• Private patio & storage
• Fully equipped kitchens with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
• Mini-blinds
• Vertical blinds
• Lush landscaping
• Playground

MAKE SHAMROCK GARDENS YOUR NEW HOME!

2401 Shamrock Garden Road, Chesapeake, VA 23323

EHO/UPA
*PRICING AND AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE, RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd have any available units?
2401 Shamrock Garden Rd has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd have?
Some of 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Shamrock Garden Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd does offer parking.
Does 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd have a pool?
No, 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd have accessible units?
No, 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Shamrock Garden Rd has units with dishwashers.
