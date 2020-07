Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate like new home located in the Heart of Southern Chesapeake in the highly desirable Hickory area. Craftsman style home with Open Kitchen to family room. Hardwood floors on first level, dining room, kitchen & utility room. Gas 5 burner cooktop, refrigerator, built in microwave/wall oven, dishwasher. Enjoy the summer breezes on the amazing screened porch which overlooks the lake. Double French doors off the kitchen make you feel like you are bringing the outside in!