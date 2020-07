Amenities

Goose Creek Estates - Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the heart of Chesapeake. Beautiful hardwood floors and a large open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island and custom lighting with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms and Owners suite with a jetted garden tub. Fantastic deck that over looks the back yard that is perfect for entertaining. Close to shopping, bases, restaurants and more. Call now to schedule your showing!



