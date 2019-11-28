All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like 1261 Damyien Arch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
1261 Damyien Arch
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:42 AM

1261 Damyien Arch

1261 Damyien Arch · (757) 641-5519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Greenbrier West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1261 Damyien Arch, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE Now. Non smoking town home in Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. Renovated in 2017. Ceramic and laminate flooring, carpet, roof, and windows. Large deck with fenced in yard. 1 car garage. Self cleaning range, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Walk to BM Williams Primary School. Convenient to I-64, Greenbrier Mall, shopping, dining. Easy commute to Northwest, NMC Portsmouth, NNSY, USCG. To qualify, applicant must have at least $4200 per month in verifiable income, GOOD CREDIT AND RENTAL HISTORY. Owner/agent. EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Damyien Arch have any available units?
1261 Damyien Arch has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 Damyien Arch have?
Some of 1261 Damyien Arch's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Damyien Arch currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Damyien Arch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Damyien Arch pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Damyien Arch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 1261 Damyien Arch offer parking?
Yes, 1261 Damyien Arch does offer parking.
Does 1261 Damyien Arch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 Damyien Arch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Damyien Arch have a pool?
No, 1261 Damyien Arch does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Damyien Arch have accessible units?
No, 1261 Damyien Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Damyien Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 Damyien Arch has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1261 Damyien Arch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place
Chesapeake, VA 23323

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms
Chesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Dog Friendly Apartments
Chesapeake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian River
Deep Creek NorthGreenbrier West
Western Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity