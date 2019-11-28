1261 Damyien Arch

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE Now. Non smoking town home in Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. Renovated in 2017. Ceramic and laminate flooring, carpet, roof, and windows. Large deck with fenced in yard. 1 car garage. Self cleaning range, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Walk to BM Williams Primary School. Convenient to I-64, Greenbrier Mall, shopping, dining. Easy commute to Northwest, NMC Portsmouth, NNSY, USCG. To qualify, applicant must have at least $4200 per month in verifiable income, GOOD CREDIT AND RENTAL HISTORY. Owner/agent. EHO