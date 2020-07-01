16833 JED FOREST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! 3 level end unit TH w/ garage in River Oaks in Woodbridge, near the I-95 234 Exit & Quantico. 2 spacious master bedrooms, each w/ own full bath! Laundry on upper level. Rec room can be used as 3rd bedroom w/ SGD to deck + large fenced back yard. Gas cooking. Large deck off living room provides lots of room for entertaining. Gas FP. Close to commuter lot on 234, & VRE.N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.