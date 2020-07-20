All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

6145 STONEPATH CIR

6145 Stonepath Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6145 Stonepath Circle, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful end town home for rent. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2 reserved parking spaces. Fenced back yard. Updated kitchen. Conveniently located to lots of commuter options: Rt 66, Rt 28, Rt 29. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have any available units?
6145 STONEPATH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have?
Some of 6145 STONEPATH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 STONEPATH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6145 STONEPATH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 STONEPATH CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6145 STONEPATH CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6145 STONEPATH CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6145 STONEPATH CIR offers parking.
Does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6145 STONEPATH CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have a pool?
No, 6145 STONEPATH CIR does not have a pool.
Does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have accessible units?
No, 6145 STONEPATH CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 STONEPATH CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6145 STONEPATH CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
