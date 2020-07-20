Beautiful end town home for rent. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2 reserved parking spaces. Fenced back yard. Updated kitchen. Conveniently located to lots of commuter options: Rt 66, Rt 28, Rt 29. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have any available units?
6145 STONEPATH CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6145 STONEPATH CIR have?
Some of 6145 STONEPATH CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 STONEPATH CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6145 STONEPATH CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.