Centreville, VA
5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT

5839 Orchard Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

5839 Orchard Hill Court, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Rare 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath 2 Level Condo in Excellent Location, Recently updated Kitchen and Master Bath, Slow close drawers and remote control cabinet lights. Closets Galore, Hardwood Look Vinyl Throughout. Open Double Story Living Area, High Ceilings with Natural Light, Community Amenities included. One assigned parking space out front with one extra parking sticker, visitor parking available. Shopping and dining just across the street in the Union Mill Colonnade. By appointment only! $30 per adult application fee, ADT Security Included in Rent. Must-Have Renters/Liability Insurance. Two Large Ikea Closets in MB stay. It will be managed by Property Management Co.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT have any available units?
5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT have?
Some of 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT offers parking.
Does 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
