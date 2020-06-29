5839 ORCHARD HILL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Rare 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath 2 Level Condo in Excellent Location, Recently updated Kitchen and Master Bath, Slow close drawers and remote control cabinet lights. Closets Galore, Hardwood Look Vinyl Throughout. Open Double Story Living Area, High Ceilings with Natural Light, Community Amenities included. One assigned parking space out front with one extra parking sticker, visitor parking available. Shopping and dining just across the street in the Union Mill Colonnade. By appointment only! $30 per adult application fee, ADT Security Included in Rent. Must-Have Renters/Liability Insurance. Two Large Ikea Closets in MB stay. It will be managed by Property Management Co.